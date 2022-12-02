Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,242,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NNFSF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nongfu Spring (NNFSF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.