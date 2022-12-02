NKN 1-Day Volume Hits $2.88 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. NKN has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and $2.88 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NKN has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009805 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.