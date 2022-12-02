NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Bought by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the quarter. NI makes up approximately 2.2% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of NI worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NI by 180.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in NI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut NI from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NI Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NODK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. NI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

NI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.