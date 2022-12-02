NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

BMY stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.