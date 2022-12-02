NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,322 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,322 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Target by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Target by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,963,000 after buying an additional 118,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

Target stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.