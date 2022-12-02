NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,045,000 after buying an additional 64,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

