NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 3,482 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 730,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $864,042. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE RBC opened at $235.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

