NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

