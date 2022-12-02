NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Sempra by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 482,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $167.22 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.70 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

