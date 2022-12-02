NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

