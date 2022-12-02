NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

