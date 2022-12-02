NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $236,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.03 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

