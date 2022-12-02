NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $519.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.45 and a 200 day moving average of $477.67. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total transaction of $366,873.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.