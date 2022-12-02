NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $7.48 Million Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 2.51% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 311.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,936,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,386,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

PFIX stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.