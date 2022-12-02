NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 5,451 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

