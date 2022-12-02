NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 31,790 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $26.07 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

