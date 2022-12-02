NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 28,170 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

