NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $722.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $640.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $933.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

