NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $68.28 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

