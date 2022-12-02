NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

