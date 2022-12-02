NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

