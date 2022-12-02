NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $121.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.