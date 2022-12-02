NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $120.23 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

