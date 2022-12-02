NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.