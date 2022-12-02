NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 323,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IXN stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

