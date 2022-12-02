NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $49.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

