NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after buying an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fastenal by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,580,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

