NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 6,519 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,684 shares of company stock valued at $108,659,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $383.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

