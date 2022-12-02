Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.23. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 8.71 and a 1-year high of 18.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

