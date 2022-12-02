Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBXG traded down 0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.23. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 8.71 and a 1-year high of 18.08.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
