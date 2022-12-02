NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuBase Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBSE traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 130,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.78. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NeuBase Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBSE. Oppenheimer downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

