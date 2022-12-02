Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Pluribus Labs LLC

Pluribus Labs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 497.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 30.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,268,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,734,000 after purchasing an additional 530,997 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $15,039,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.52. 200,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,419,894. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $632.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.04 and its 200-day moving average is $227.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

