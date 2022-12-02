NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

