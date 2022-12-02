NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44 billion-$6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. NetApp also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.30-5.50 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

