NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

NetApp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

