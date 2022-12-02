Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 3.8%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.99. 38,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,329,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 356,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

