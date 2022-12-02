Needham & Company LLC Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $85.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $224.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

