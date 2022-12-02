NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.74 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00010210 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $104.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00078748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025205 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 832,825,353 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 832,825,353 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.75176799 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $116,544,703.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

