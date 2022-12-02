Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $106,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock remained flat at $123.06 during trading on Friday. 106,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,775. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

