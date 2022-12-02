Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $72,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

