Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $91.60 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,821 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $91,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,909. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

