Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,976 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $119,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.93. The stock had a trading volume of 70,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

