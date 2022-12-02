Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $87,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.71. 16,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 420.51, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $672.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

