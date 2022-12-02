National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.30

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.30 and traded as high as $69.19. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 22,333 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
National Presto Industries Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $493.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Presto Industries (NPK)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.