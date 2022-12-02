National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.30

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.30 and traded as high as $69.19. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 22,333 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $493.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Presto Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Presto Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in National Presto Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 21,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

