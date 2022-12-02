Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Director Sells $131,240.00 in Stock

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.18. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

