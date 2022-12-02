Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

