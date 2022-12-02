NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ NH opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
