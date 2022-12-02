NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

