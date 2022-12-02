My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $651,307.04 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $850,958.50 and $651,307.04 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.01739735 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012950 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00039998 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000527 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.01793945 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

