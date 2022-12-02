Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.73

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €242.73 ($250.24) and traded as high as €302.50 ($311.86). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €301.50 ($310.82), with a volume of 366,599 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUV2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €325.00 ($335.05) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($334.02) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €246.00 ($253.61) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($250.52) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($288.66) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €267.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €243.13.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

