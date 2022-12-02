Morgan Stanley Lowers Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $22.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 290.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.76. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 58.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after buying an additional 3,505,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.