Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $86.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. 4,158,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.